Two cops stabbed by drug dealer

KOTA BHARU: Two police lance corporals were injured after being stabbed by a drug dealer in an incident by the side of a road in Kampung Siput Meranti, Pasir Mas, near here, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the two Narcotics Crime Investigation Division personnel from the Kelantan police contingent headquarters suffered injuries to several parts of their bodies as a result of the incident.

“The two policemen were stabbed while attempting to arrest a 30-year-old local suspect on suspicion of drug possession,” Muhamad Zaki said, adding that the cops were treated at a hospital here.

“Lance Corporal Aminullah Islahudin Selvan, 29, suffered an injury to his right wrist, a puncture wound to his elbow and a wound to his right calf while Lance Corporal Mohammad Arif Ismail, 28, was injured at his right hand and the back of his body,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Muhamad Zaki said as a result of the inspection of the black plastic carried by the suspect, the police found 12,000 yaba pills and 282.90 grams of heroin.

“The seized drugs are estimated to be worth RM232,000. Also seized was a knife that the suspect used to stab the policemen.

“The methamphetamine-positive suspect has been remanded for seven days starting today until next Thursday to assist in the investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code, Section 186 of the Penal Code and Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Muhamad Zaki said in a separate case the police seized 30,000 yaba pills worth RM330,000 on Tuesday (April 11) along Sungai Rantau Panjang.

“The police arrested a 27-year-old Thai national who was carrying a bag containing the drugs. The suspect has been remanded for 14 days from Wednesday until next April 25 to assist the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said. - Bernama