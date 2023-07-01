Two ‘Datuks’ nabbed to assist in KL Tower sale probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has detained two senior company directors with the title ‘Datuk’ to assist in the investigation into the sale of shares and the take-over of the concession of Syarikat Menara Kuala Lumpur (KL Tower).

A source from MACC said the two individuals, aged 49 and 59, were believed to be the middleman who managed the bribery and a managing director of a company said to have taken over the shares of KL Tower, adding that both of them were arrested at the MACC headquarters after giving their statements.

“These two individuals will be brought to the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

“It is suspected that the selection of the company concerned involved a request for bribe money amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit and a luxury watch as a gift to the ‘superior’ to facilitate the take-over,“ said the source.

MACC chief commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009.

Previously, the MACC was reported to have investigated allegations over the suspicious sale of shares and the take-over of KL Tower maintenance concession from Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd, a company wholly owned by Telekom Malaysia (TM).

Several witnesses, including senior TM officials as well as the companies involved, have had their statements taken to assist in the investigation. - Bernama