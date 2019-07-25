Two-day digital carnival over weekend in Ipoh

IPOH: Digital Perak Corporation Holding, which represents Perak in Kembara Digital Malaysia (KDM) 2019, will highlight the state’s four core digital aspirations over the two-day programme beginning tomorrow.

The digital-based carnival organised by the Communications and Multimedia Ministry, in conjunction with the World Telecommunication and Information Society Day, will be held from 10am until 10pm. Admission is free.

Perak Multimedia, Communications and Non-Governmental Organisations Committee chairman Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim said the programme aimed to make digital living a culture by optimising online applications on smartphones and exposing them to rural residents.

He said it will also focus on the digital economy with emphasis on generating side income.

“Perak will also highlight the state government’s digitalisation, such as the Perak Wide Network initiative that connect the state’s infrastructure and assets, as well as the cloud-based Perak Data Centre,“ he said in an interview with Bernama here recently.

Hasnul Zulkarnain said Perak would also highlight its implementation of a smart city in Meru which has the Multimedia Super Corridor (MSC) status.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo is expected to open KDM 2019 tomorrow. The two-day programme is expected to attract 15,000 visitors.

The choice of the site is apt as there is a field for drone racing, which is one of the events to be held. So far it has attracted 30 participants.

Twelve food trucks will be at the site where visitors can have their food and drinks. A mobile clinic will be on stand-by.