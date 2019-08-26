Two days after release from prison, former inmate rearrested for snatch theft

IPOH: Just two days after being released from Tapah Prison, a former inmate was rearrested for allegedly committing a snatch theft at Jalan Horley, Ipoh Baru yesterday.

Ipoh acting district police chief Supt Mohamad Nordin Abdullah said the 31-year-old suspect who had served eight months of jail time for drug-related offences was nabbed in Jelapang at 8pm.

“In the 12.53pm incident, the suspect who was believed to be riding pillion approached a woman and snatched her handbag causing her to fall and injuring her left elbow,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said the victim, who lodged a police report at 1.30pm, said her handbag contained RM300 cash, identification documents and bank cards.

Mohamad Nordin said due to the cooperation from the public and the police’s efficiency, the former inmate was detained in less than eight hours, and police are now looking for another suspect and the case was investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for armed and gang robbery.

The snatch theft was witnessed by two journalists who happened to be passing through the area by car and were able to capture a picture of the incident that showed the type and registration number of the motorcycle on which the suspect was riding.

Mohamad Nordin thanked the journalists for contacting and providing information to the police. — Bernama