Two dead, six injured in 10-vehicle crash

ALOR SETAR: Two people were killed, six were injured while three others escaped unhurt in a crash involving a lorry and nine motorcycles under the flyover at KM 92.8 of the North-South Expressway (southbound) near Sungai Petani today.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Adzli Abu Shah said the victims who were killed in the incident at 2.40 pm were known as Mohd Amirul Ismail, 28, and Muhammad Khairul Azwan Maula Hashim, 31.

“The nine motorcycles were parked under the flyover as it was raining heavily. All the victims parked their motorcycles in two rows under the flyover and waited beside their respective motorcycles.

“Suddenly, a lorry in the left lane with two 28-year-old men on board ploughed into them from behind,” he said in a statement tonight.

The lorry driver and his attendant were among the three who did not get injured, he added.

“The two bodies were taken to the Forensic Unit of the Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) for post mortem after Covid-19 screenings. All the injured victims were also sent to the same hospital for treatment.

“The lorry driver and his attendant were detained and a remand order will be made tomorrow. Urine and alcohol tests on them proved negative,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama