Two dead, three seriously hurt in bus-car accident

SEREMBAN: Two people were killed and three others were seriously injured in an accident involving a tourist bus and a car at Km 285.5 of the North-South Expressway heading towards north early today.

Nilai Fire and Rescue Station Operations officer Shahrudin Mohd Din said those who were killed were the bus driver and an Indonesian woman passenger while the two people who were in the car escaped unhurt.

“An accident occurred at about 5 am involving a tourist bus from Singapore heading towards Kuala Lumpur and a Proton Wira car, the cause of the accident is still under investigation,“ he said when contacted.

He said so far there were 22 victims involved in the accident. - Bernama