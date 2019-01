BETONG: Two people died and two more injured in a road accident at Batu 2 Jalan Lidung, Betong last night.

According to a spokesman of the Sarawak Fire Department Operations Centre, the accident occurred at 10.40pm, involving a Proton Wira car which crashed into a tree by the roadside, causing two people to be pinned down and another two injured.

He said the Fire Department extricated the pinned victims who were pinned down in the car and later confirmed dead by the medical team from Betong Hospital.

The bodies of the two dead victims, one an Indonesian national and the other a local person, were handed over to the police for further action, while the other two people who were injured were sent to the Betong Hospital. — Bernama