RAUB: Police detained two local men and seized various types of drugs worth RM150,000 in a raid on a car and two houses here, on Sunday.

Raub district police chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said the first suspect, aged 39, was arrested at about 5.00pm while driving a Proton Iswara near a road to Taman Amalina Lestari here.

The arrest of the unmarried man, led to the detention of the second suspect, aged 38, at a house in Taman Raub Jaya 2 before heading to the second house in Taman Amalina Lestari here.

“Both houses are believed to have been rented by the suspect who has been living here for barely two months with the house in Taman Amalina Lestari being used to store the drugs obtained from the Klang Valley before being distributed around Raub.

“Checks at all the locations raided found 1601.15 grammes of heroin, methamphetamine (703.73 gm), ketamine (34.54 gm), syabu (402.26 gm), erimin 5 pills (259.2 gm) and ecstasy pills (42.27 gm),” he told a press conference at Raub district police headquarters (IPD) here, today.

Kama Azural said it was the biggest drug haul in Raub district this year and that police also confiscated RM8,000 in cash, a digital scale, empty transparent plastic packets of various sizes, two plastic sealing machines, a hammer and a sack containing straws.

Also seized were a Proton Iswara and Nissan Almera vehicles believed to be used by the two suspects from Kuala Lumpur.

“Initial investigation found that the two suspects who were unemployed did not have any previous criminal record but the 38-year-old suspect tested positive for methamphetamine,” he said.

Kama Azural said the duo had been remanded for a week starting from Oct 28 and investigations were being conducted under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama