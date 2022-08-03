Two detained for misappropriation of subsidised diesel

KUANTAN: The Pahang branch of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) detained two men involved in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel worth about RM59,000.

Pahang KPDNHEP director Datuk Mark Ujin said the men, aged 51 and 21, were detained while filling diesel into illegally modified compartments of a 7-tonne lorry at a petrol station in Indera Mahkota at about 9.30 am yesterday.

“Pumps used to transfer diesel into eight illegally constructed tanks, each able to store 1,000 litres were found in the lorry. At the time of detention, seven tanks were each filled with 200 litres of diesel.

“We believe the suspects did not fill the tanks to capacity at one particular station to avoid being detected as it would take a long time to fill up the tanks. They move from station to station to add on,“ he told reporters at the Pahang KPDNHEP office, here today.

Mark Ujin said the diesel was believed to be destined for sale outside Pahang.

He added that the suspects could also be part of a syndicate involved in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

The modus operandi of such syndicates is to keep changing lorries or modes of transport to avoid being detected by the enforcement authorities.

The case would be investigated under Sections 21 and 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961. — Bernama