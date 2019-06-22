Two detained, nine boxes of alcoholic drinks seized in Port Dickson

PORT DICKSON: Two men have been arrested while nine boxes of alcoholic beverages confiscated during an integrated operation carried out against business premises selling liquor in the area.

This was following two deaths this week due to toxic alcohol poisoning from the consumption of alcohol that was purchased at provision shops here.

Port Dickson district police chief Supt Aidi Sham Mohammed, who headed the operation, said the two men were detained at a business outlet for committing an offence under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967 for possessing items that had not been approved by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM).

The outlet was also issued with a compound for violating the Food Regulations 1985 for an offence pertaining to labelling, he told reporters here yesterday.

The operation that carried out checks on business premises selling alcoholic beverages in the area involved 46 personnel and officers from the police, the Port Dickson Municipal Council, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, JKDM and the district health office.

On Thursday, K. Rathika, 26, a local woman from Serting, Jempol, died while receiving treatment at Port Dickson Hospital due to methanol poisoning, making her the second victim after a 27-year-old Myanmar man died on Monday.

Aidi Sham said that two other victims of methanol poisoning were still receiving treatment at the Port Dickson Hospital, with one was still unconscious while the other in stable condition.

Another victim was also treated at the hospital but was now seeking further treatment at the Tuanku Ampuan Najihah Hospital, Kuala Pilah, bringing the total to five people affected by methanol poisoning. — Bernama