Two detained to help investigation on chaos at PKR Youth Congress

MALACCA: Two men were detained to assist investigations on the chaos that occurred at the 2019 PKR Youth National Congress, at the Malacca International Trade Centre (MITC), yesterday.

Central Malaca District Police Chief, ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the detainees aged 29 and 30 were from Kuala Lumpur, and the case is being investigated under Section 147 of the Penal Code.

“Two people were injured in the incident with one who was bleeding from the right forehead while the other was bleeding from the lower lip, on the right side of the head and the back of the head,” he said in a statement, last night.

He said three police reports had been received up to 8pm and one of the reports was from former PKR Youth Permanent Chairman, Mizan Adli Mohd Noor.

The start of the PKR Youh annual congress was marred by a small incident after a group of members not being allowed into the conference hall as it was already full. — Bernama