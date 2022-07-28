Two die after car hits stationary trailer on emergency lane

KUANTAN: Two people were killed after the Perodua Myvi they were travelling in crashed into the back of a trailer which stopped in the emergency lane at KM126 of the Lebuhraya Pantai Timur Satu (LPT1), near the Temerloh Rest and Relax (R&R) area, today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Zulfadli Zakaria identified the dead as Tan Wee Li, 39, a man from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur who was driving the car, and Nur Susilawati Che Deraman, 35, from Sungai Lembing, Kuantan.

The trailer driver and attendant escaped unhurt.

Zulfadli said his department received an emergency call at 2.47 am, as both victims were trapped in the wreckage.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Mohd Yusoff said the driver was believed to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the rear of the lorry.

“The lorry is believed to have stopped there after its engine faced overheating problems. It is confirmed both victims suffered serious head injuries,“ he said in a statement.

The two bodies were taken to Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (HoSAS) in Temerloh for post-mortems and investigations are being conducted under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama