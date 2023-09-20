Two die after lorry crashes into several vehicles in Putrajaya

He said that two men were confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital as a result of the accident.

PUTRAJAYA: Two people were killed and several others injured in an accident involving a lorry and several vehicles at KM5.7 of Jalan Persiaran Utara heading towards Puchong here today.

The 10.15am incident involved six cars, two lorries, three motorcycles, and a police outrider motorcycle, where one of the lorries involved is believed to have crashed into several cars which were stopped, believed to make way for a convoy.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP A. Asmadi Abdul Aziz said that based on a closed-circuit television (CCTV), a lorry coming from the back attempted to change lanes and failed to brake on time, crashing into several vehicles.

He said that two men were confirmed dead at the scene by paramedics from Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital as a result of the accident.

Other seven victims are receiving treatment at Putrajaya Hospital and Serdang Hospital, he said.

“An investigation is being conducted under Sec 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 and the lorry driver will be detained for a urine test and further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Putrajaya Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) when contacted by Bernama said two engines with nine firefighters were rushed to the scene of the incident after receiving a distress call at 10.24 am.-Bernama