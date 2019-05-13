Two die as car crashes into bus stop in George Town

GEORGE TOWN: Two men and a woman died in two separate road crashes here and in Johor Bahru early today.

A couple were killed when their car crashed into a bus stop and overturned at Gat Lebuh Cecil, Lebuh Macallum here.

The driver, Andy Meyrick, 25, from Cheras, Kuala Lumpur and Jusse D. Dolisip, 29, from Kota Marudu, Sabah were confirmed dead by a medical officer in the accident reportedly at 2.30am.

A spokesman for the Fire and Rescue Department, when contacted, said the Proton Persona in which both victims were travelling in, was believed to have lost control before it ploughed into the bus stop and turned turtle.

“Firemen had to use special equipment to extricate the bodies from the crumpled car before being sent to Penang Hospital for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, an employee of the Refinery and Petrochemical Integrated Development (Rapid) project in Pengerang died after the Proton Wira he was driving crashed and plunged into a ravine in Km12 Jalan Endau-Mersing, near Mersing, at midnight.

In the 12.15am incident, the vehicle driven by the victim, Che Ku Mohd Hanafis Che Ku Abas, 30, was travelling from Dungun, Terengganu to Rapid Pengerang in Kota Tinggi.

Mersing district police chief Supt Cyril Edward Nuing in a statement today said the victim suffered serious head injuries and was sent to Mersing Hospital but died while undergoing treatment.

He added the victim’s male colleague who was also with the victim however suffered mild injuries and received treatment at the same hospital. — Bernama