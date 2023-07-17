Two die as car rams into motorcycles

MALACCA: Two bikers were killed when a car careening out of control hit their motorcycles in an accident along Jalan Pulau Gadong here today.

Malacca Tengah District Police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the two killed in the 8.30 am incident today were identified as Nurul Rahimah Abdul Samad, 32, of Taman Jati Indah, and Iman Nur Azrin Noriman, 18, of Taman Bertam Ria.

He said the driver, Yong Sang Kein, 36, from Nyalas town, Jasin was slightly injured in the face.

“Preliminary investigations found that Yong lost control of his car and the vehicle entered the opposite lane before crashing into the two motorcyclists, causing both riders to be flung several metres and died on the spot.

“The bodies were taken to Malacca Hospital for a post-mortem and investigation is ongoing as no witnesses have come forward to testify,” he said today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987. -Bernama