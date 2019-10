SEREMBAN: Two died when their car went out of control and hit the back of a trailer parked by the road side at 273km (south-bound) of the North-South Expressway early yesterday morning.

Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said the victims, Goon Chin Keat, 38 and his girlfriend Chong Pohy Yok, were killed at the scene and were pinned in the car.

According to preliminary investigations, the pair were heading to Seremban from Kuala Lumpur when their car went out of control and hit the back of a Scania trailer which had stopped at the exit of the Seremban Rest and Service Area.

Both Goon and Chong died on the spot while the driver of the trailer went unhurt. The two bodies were sent to the Forensic Unit of the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital, Seremban for post mortems. The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. – Bernama