KENINGAU: Two local men died in an accident at Kilometre 2, Jalan Keningau - Apin-Apin early yesterday morning.

Keningau District Police Chief DSP Shahrudin Mat Husain said those who died in the accident at about 4.30am were the driver and passenger of the vehicle, aged 31 and 28 years.

“Both the victims died at the location and early investigations found that the vehicle they were travelling in skidded before crashing into a tree on the road shoulder.

“Following the incident, both victims suffered severe injury in the head. Both were taken to the Keningau Hospital for further action,” he said in a statement. - Bernama