IPOH: Two people including a boy were killed, while 10 others were injured in an accident involving eight vehicles at KM 317 of the North-South Expressway near Tapah, yesterday night.

Tapah’s District Police Chief Supt Wan Azharudding Wan Ismail said that the 11.15pm accident involved four lorries, a Mitsubishi Pajero, a Perodua Axia, a Perodua Myvi, a Honda Accord, and two trailer lorries.

According to him, the deceased are Salwati Yaakob, 28, who happened to be the front row passenger in the Perodua Myvi and Beh Xiu Zhung, a passenger in the Pajero.

“Both victims died at the scene of the accident, and an autopsy will be carried out to determine the cause of death.



“Meanwhile, there are 3 victims suffering from multiple injuries, and 8 other victims in safe conditions,” he said in a statement today. — Bernama