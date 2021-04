KUANTAN: Two friends died after they were struck by lightning while taking shelter under a tree at the fishing pond in Kampung Cempaka, Lanchang in Temerloh yesterday.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mohd Yusri Othman said the victims were identified as Muhammad Farhan Zainal Abidin, 20, and Muhammad Fitri Fahmy Hashim, 27, both from Lanchang.

“The victims were believed to have gone fishing with three other friends around 12.30 pm when heavy rain and lightning occurred around 3.30 pm causing them to take seek shelter under a tree while one friend decided to go home.

“Two friends who were at the location claimed that they were about to pick up fishing rods when they saw the two victims collapsed after being struck by lightning,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said the victims were rushed to the Lanchang Health Clinic, but both were confirmed dead.

The bodies were then taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh for post-mortem and both cases were classified as sudden death.- Bernama