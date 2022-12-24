Two die in North-South Expressway crash

SEREMBAN: Two youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into the rear of a stalled lorry on the emergency lane at KM279.6 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS), here, last night.

Negeri Sembilan police chief, DCP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, said that in the 11.30 pm incident, the rider and the pillion rider, both males and aged 18, were confirmed dead at the scene due to serious injuries sustained, while the lorry driver escaped uninjured.

“The incident occurred when the right rear tyre of a lorry driven by a man in his early 60s from Senawang to Puchong, Selangor, burst at the scene of the incident, and it was then parked on the emergency lane with a triangular warning sign installed.

“It was believed that the motorcyclists did not have time to avoid the vehicle and crashed into the right side of the lorry. Further investigations are still ongoing, under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that members of the public with information on the incident can contact the Nilai district police headquarters’ Traffic Investigation officer, Inspector Siti Syarah, at 014-514 4741, to assist with the investigation. - Bernama