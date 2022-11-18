Two die of electrocution while repairing street lights

KOTA KINABALU: Two men, believed to be contractors, died of electrocution while repairing street lights in an incident at Bukit Melinsung Apartment, Papar, this morning.

A Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) operations centre (PGO) spokesperson, when contacted, said the department received a report at 8.25 am and firefighters from Papar Fire and Rescue station were dispatched to the scene.

“It was found that three victims were involved in the incident, one victim survived while the other two were confirmed dead by the Ministry of Health officials.

The firefighters removed the victims after the electricity supply was cut off by Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd. The operation ended at 9.51 am,” he said.

The spokesman said the two victims were identified as Abdul Rauf Manda, 61, and Asnan Ab Wahid, 54, while the survivor was identified as Albrayan Binga, 27. - Bernama