Two die, one seriously injured in Kota Kinabalu crash

KOTA KINABALU: Two were killed and one was seriously injured after a Proton Iswara car they were travelling in skidded onto the road shoulder in Jalan Kepayan, near the Kota Kinabalu district police headquarters here at 5.28am today.

The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre, in a statement said, that that two victims, identified as Miarah Lawi, 62, and Suhaidi Wahid, 35, - were confirmed dead by a medical team at the scene.

“Meanwhile, a man who was seriously injured in the incident has yet identified and was sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment,” the statement said.

Twelve firefighters from the Kota Kinabalu Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the scene after receiving emergency calls over the MERS999 line. - Bernama