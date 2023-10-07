Two die, seven seriously hurt in bus-car accident

SEREMBAN: Two people were killed and seven others were seriously injured in an accident involving a tourist bus and a car at KM 285.5 of the North-South Expressway northbound early today.

Nilai Fire and Rescue station chief Bakarya Mohd Salleh said the state’s operations centre (PGO) received an emergency call about the accident at about 5 this morning.

He said the latest developments reported that a total of 22 individuals were involved in the accident including two deaths involving the bus driver (male) and an Indonesian woman passenger.

“Thirteen other victims who suffered minor injuries were taken to the Emergency Unit of Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital (HTJ), here,” he said in a statement here today.

Bakarya said the victims who were travelling in the car consisted of a man and a woman who sustained injuries and received treatment at the hospital.

He said the operations ended at 9.23 am.

Earlier, it was reported that an accident occurred at about 5 am involving a tourist bus from Singapore heading towards Kuala Lumpur and a Proton Wira car. - Bernama