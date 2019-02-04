Two die, six hurt in five-vehicle mishap

PEKAN: Two people were killed and six others, including an 11-month-old baby, were injured in a five-vehicle collision at KM 66, Jalan Kuantan-Segamat here yesterday evening.

Pekan District police chief Supt Amran Sidek said the dead in the mishap which took place at 3.30pm, were motorcyclist Abdul Jamil Abdul Rahman, 51, from Lepar, Pekan and the back passenger of a Proton Wira, Sahripah Bachok, 62.

He said the injured were a Isuzu Dmax driver A. Rajasaigaran, 59; Proton Wira driver Muhammad Shuaib Ismail, 26, and his wife Restyiena Sakinah Mee Chui, 25, and son Muhammad Khairul Thaqif Muhammad Shuaib, 11 months.

Two others who were injured were a Proton Wira passenger, namely, SK Rinching Hilir Semenyih pupil Afif Haffaz Mohammad Wahiddin, eight, and his elder brother Aqyas Fawwaz Mohamad Wahiddin, 13, who is a student at Sekolah Menengah Agama Kampung Laut, Kuala Terengganu.

“The mishap took place after the four-wheel drive vehicle, heading to Segamat from Kuantan, grazed a Proton Iswara from the opposite direction.

“’The four-wheel drive vehicle spun into the opposing lane and collided with the Proton Wira and motorcycle ridden by Abdul Jamil who came from the opposite direction.

‘’The Proton Iswara also spun into the opposing lane and collided with the Proton Saga driven by Mohd Huzaidi Muhamad Alwi. The driver and passenger of the Proton Iswara and Mohd Huzaidi, 30, were unhurt,’’ he told the media here yesterday.

Amran said the injured and the bodies of the dead were sent to the Pekan Hospital, while baby Muhammad Khairul Thaqif was rushed to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital as he had a serious head injury. — Bernama