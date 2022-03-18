Two die, three hurt in Tanjung Malim crash

IPOH: Two men were killed and three others were injured when the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a lamp post while heading to Behrang 2020 via Jalan Slim Lama in Tanjung Malim early today.

The two victims have been identified as Muhamad Faris Amran, 20, and Syed Umar Syazrim Syed Hashim, 22.

Muallim district police chief Supt Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman said police received information about an accident involving a Proton Wira Aeroback car at about 12.10 am.

“Preliminary investigations carried out at the scene found that the accident was believed to have occurred when the 22-year-old driver lost control of his car before crashing into a lamp post in the middle of the road, causing the 20-year-old passenger to be thrown out of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Another passenger, aged 22, was pronounced dead at the Slim River Hospital,“ he said in a statement here today.

He said two other passengers, aged 20 and 23, suffered minor injuries while the driver suffered injuries to the face, legs and hands and received further treatment at the Slim River Hospital.

He added that the remains of the two victims were taken to the same hospital and post-mortem would be conducted after the COVID-19 test was completed. The case was being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Perak Fire and Rescue Department, said that firefighters and officers from the Tanjung Malim Fire and Rescue station were rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 12.22 am, to rescue trapped passengers.

“One victim who died at the scene was handed over to the police for further action,” he said. — Bernama