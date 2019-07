KUALA LUMPUR: In a cruel twist of fate, a motorcyclist who was trying to avoid a collision between two other motorcycles, was instead killed together with his pillion rider in a fatal accident on the Federal Highway yesterday morning.

Both Muhammad Hamadi Zakaria and Nur Syuhadah Zaini died on the spot, while the two other motorcyclists, Mohd Saad Ismail, 45, and Sainuddin Sukkur, 51, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) for treatment.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement chief, Supt Azman Shari’at, said investigations into the 8.30am incident found that two motorcyclists who were riding on the highway’s motorcycle lane towards Kuala Lumpur, had crashed into each other.

It was then that an oncoming motorcycle ridden by Muhammad Hamadi, in trying to avoid them, crashed hard into the road barrier, killing both him and Nur Syuhadah.

Azman said the bodies of the two victims both aged 31, were also taken to PPUM for post-mortem.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama