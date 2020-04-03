Two died, shot by friends while hunting in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Two men died after being shot by their friends in separate incidents in Kota Belud and Keningau, recently.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said in the first incident in a jungle at Kampung Rampayan Ulu in Kota Belud, at 2pm on Tuesday, the victim and the suspect, went hunting with each carrying a ‘bakakuk’ (homemade gun).

“Police discovered that they had found a deer footprints and split up, however, at 4.20pm, the suspect who was up on a hill had fired his gun towards the hillside, where he mistakenly shot his friend whom he thought was the deer,” he told reporters, here today.

He said the suspect went to look for help from the villagers, but they later found that the victim had died.

In the second case in Trus Madi Sook forest reserve, Keningau, seven men, aged 33 to 62 years old, went into the jungle at 9am on Wednesday.

He said two of them, who were from Kampung Marasak and Kampung Sodomon, were looking for their reserve land lots, which they had applied for, while the other four, bearing a bakakuk each, were hunting.

“At 6pm, the suspect was said to have fired a shot towards the victim after thinking that he was a wild animal.

“The victim died on the spot and another man was injured due to the impact of the shot,” he said, adding that six bakakuk and 27 bullets were seized from both incidents.

Both suspects were currently in remand and the cases were investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code. - Bernama