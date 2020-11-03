Two directors to be charged over Sungai Gong pollutionss

PETALING JAYA: Two directors of a company suspected to have dumped scheduled waste in Sungai Gong, which led to a water disruption in the Klang Valley about two weeks ago, are expected to be charged in court for the offence today.

Selangor police CID chief SAC Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said yesterday the men, aged 31 and 61, will be charged at the Selayang sessions court for “discharging or depositing scheduled waste in the environment leading to pollution” under Section 25 of the Environment Quality Act and “mischief by injury to works of irrigation” under Section 430 of the Penal Code.

He said the directors’ six workers, comprising two Malaysians and four foreigners aged between 25 and 66, will be prosecution witnesses to the case.

“There are five cases of such pollution we are investigating. This is the second case that has gone to court since the Selangor CID carried out investigations in September. We will ensure action is taken against those behind such offences.”

The directors and six workers were arrested at the factory on Oct 19 after odour of the effluents dumped into Sungai Gong was suspected to have originated from a company that repairs and sells construction machinery.

The arrests were made after Air Selangor had detected three tonnes of effluents at its water source in Sungai Selangor. As a result its Sungai Selangor water treatment plant were forced to cease operations for a clean-up, affecting over 1.2 million households.