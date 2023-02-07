Two drown, eight others missing in water surge incident in Kemaman

KUALA TERENGGANU: The bodies of a man and a woman were found near the Jeram Mawar waterfall in Air Putih, Kemaman today while eight others are believed to be missing in a water surge incident today.

The two victims are believed to have drowned when they were suddenly hit by raging waters, along with eight other picnickers, who are still missing, a police source said.

A search is currently underway.

The victims are yet to be identified, the source said, adding that the two bodies were found at separate locations at about 12.45 pm.

The woman was found on the river bank near the Kampung Laut cemetery, while the second body was found on the river bank leading to Sungai Air Putih Forest Lake.

Police also found a car and a motorcycle, suspected of belonging to the victims, approximately two kilometres from the location where the second body was found.

The bodies were taken to Kemaman Hospital, he said. - Bernama