Two drown in Kampar waterfall

IPOH: An outing for a group of youths from Selangor, to the Batu Berangkai Waterfall in Kampar, Perak turned tragic when two of them drowned today.

The victims, both aged 20, were identified as Muhammad Fikri Adam Azmi and Muhammad Amirul Hafidz Ma’asor.

Kampar police chief Supt Mohamad Nazri Daud said in the incident at about 10 am, Muhammad Fikri Adam, was swimming with three of his friends when he encountered difficulties.

Muhammad Amirul Hafidz tried to rescue Muhammad Fikri Adam, but he too disappeared from sight.

“Their two other friends also tried to help but failed and were only able to pull the first victim who was already unconscious out of the water.

“The body of Muhammad Amirul Hafidz was found at about 11.15 am,” he said in a statement

The bodies were sent to the Kampar Hospital. - Bernama