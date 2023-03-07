Two drown in separate incidents in Kulim

ALOR SETAR: Two men drowned in separate recreation spots in Kulim today.

Kulim police chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said the first incident involved an 18-year-old man who had been swimming with his friends at Lata Arus Deras Lubuk Buluh Recreation Centre near Sedim about noon.

“The victim and his friends had gone to an area with strong currents. He was trying to save one of his friends, who had lost his footing in the river when the strong currents swept him away.

“Members of the public managed to find his body in the river bed and bring it ashore,” he said in a statement, here today.

The second incident occurred at the Air Puteh Recreation Centre near Junjong where a 24-year-old man was found drowned.

“Witnesses said the victim and his friends were swimming in the area at about 2.30 pm. His friends managed to pull him out but he was later pronounced dead.

“Both the bodies have been sent to Kulim Hospital for post-mortem and the cases have been classified as sudden death,” he said.-Bernama