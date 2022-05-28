Two drown, one still missing in Kuala Krai

KUALA KRAI: Two Thai teenagers drowned and one is still missing after they were swept away by strong currents in an incident in Sungai Kelantan near the Kampung Pasir Kelang Ferry Terminal here yesterday evening.

Kuala Krai district police chief Supt Suzaimi Mohammad said the body of the first victim, a girl known as Nikallia, 15, was found by villagers at 6.30 pm.

He said the body of the second victim, Nihadle, 13, a boy, was found at 9 pm while the third, a 15-year-old girl known as Kunabeela is still missing.

“The three victims, who were related, had gone fishing with two other relatives near the ferry terminal jetty.

“At 4.30 pm, the three decided to go for a dip in the river and were swept away by strong currents.

“Their relatives who witnessed the incident sought the assistance of villagers to rescue the victims,” he said.

Suzaimi said search and rescue (SAR) efforts were carried out at 5.30 pm.

“The operation will resume tomorrow (Satuday) at 7 am and will be joined by the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and local residents,” he added. — Bernama