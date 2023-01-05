Two drown, two others saved at Tg Buloh beach in Kota Tinggi

KOTA TINGGI: It was another tale of sisters drowning during a family outing at the beach, as two sisters drowned during a family outing in the waters at Tanjung Buloh Beach in Tanjung Sedili here this afternoon.

Head of Sebana Cove Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) Assistant Supt Mohd Khairul Sufian Dahari said the two sisters were identified as Siti Nursalina Johari, 10, and Siti Rabiah Johari, 13, and confirmed dead at the scene by medical staff from the Health Ministry.

He said the station received an emergency call regarding the incident at 3.39 pm before nine personnel from BBP Penawar were rushed to the scene.

“When the Operation Rescue Team (PKO) arrived, it was found that a family of four were involved in the drowning incident.

“However, two of them, the mother of the two victims, Mersidita Yunos, 46, and another woman, Saleha Haron, 27, were saved by members of the public and revived through early treatment,” he said today.

Mohd Khairul said the bodies of Siti Nursalina and Siti Rabiah were handed over to police for further action and the operation ended at 4.42 pm.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Supt Hussin Zamora confirmed receiving the report of the incident and said a statement on the matter will be issued soon.

On April 23, a family outing to Port Dickson had turned into tragedy as three sisters who went swimming at the Pantai Cahaya beach drowned while two others were rescued by members of the public and firemen,

The three who drowned were identified as R. Kalaivani, 30, R. Dawige, 29 and R. Sathiyadevi, 19, from Banting, Selangor. - Bernama