Two drug traffickers detained with drugs worth RM90,000

PETALING JAYA: Police detained two drug traffickers and seized 32 kilograms of drugs worth RM91,610 after two separate raids at a condominium near Damansara on Sept 13.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said during the first raid at the condominium car park, a 40 year-old suspect was detained at 5.30pm.

“Upon investigation and interrogation, police found 31 slabs of drugs, believed to be ganja, weighing 31,368 grams in the suspect’s car which was acquired from the north part of the country,” he said during a press conference here today.

Mohamad Fakhrudin said following information obtained from the suspect, police raided an unit at the condominium about 30 minutes later and detained another suspect, aged 31.

In the condominium, police found 184 Yaba pills and 130g of syabu in the living room and kitchen,” he said.

“Investigations revealed that both suspects were released just six months after serving a nine-year jail sentence for drug related offences. Both suspects who have nine previous cases including drug related offences also tested positive for methamphetamine.

“They will be remanded for seven days and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,“ he said.

Meanwhile, police also seized a gold chain, a Honda City car believed to have been bought using money from the sale of drugs, and RM34,500 cash while the total value of the seized items was RM193,510.

The drugs seized could ‘feed’ 31,500 drug addicts in and around Petaling Jaya where the two suspects have been operating for the past three months. - Bernama