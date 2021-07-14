Two drug trafficking syndicates busted, drugs worth RM3.5 mln seized

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police detained six individuals, including a pair of lovers and busted two drug trafficking syndicates, as well as seized various types of drugs worth RM3.5 million in raids around the state between July 6 and 12.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said police conducted a three-hour special operation between 8.30pm and 11.30pm on July 12, and successfully crippled a drug syndicate after raiding three houses in Perai, Seberang Jaya and Simpang Ampat near here.

“During the raid in Perai, police nabbed the couple and a man, aged between 25 and 42, in a single-storey terrace house before seizing 27 packets of syabu weighing 29.1 kilogrammes (kg), RM760,000 cash and jewellery worth RM55,000,” he said at a press conference here today.

Mohd Shuhaily said police seized a pistol, a magazine along with 13 bullets, 4.3 kg of heroin base, heroin (8.6kg) and caffeine (52.1 kg) during the raid at a house in Seberang Jaya before arresting another 33-year-old man in Simpang Ampat.

He said the RM1.4 million worth of drugs were meant for the market around the state and could supply 404,500 drug addicts, adding that investigations found the syndicate had been active since early this year.

In the raids, police also confiscated nine vehicles, comprising four cars, one high-powered motorcycle, a lorry and a bicycle, all worth RM366,150.

“All the four suspects have previous records related to crime and drugs. They have been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said on July 6, police busted another drug trafficking syndicate after two fishermen boats collided in Sungai Kuala Muda, Penaga area near here and they seized 60 kg of syabu worth RM2.1 million from one of the boats.

He said during the incident, one of the three men in the boat carrying drugs fell into the sea.

However, he said the police did not rule out the possibility that the suspect may have fled after the authorities conducting the search and rescue operation could not find any body.

“Police rushed to the scene after they were alerted of the incident and found 60 kg of syabu.

“Investigations into the case led to the arrests of two men, aged 38 and 42 in Kepala Batas,” he added.

Mohd Shuhaily said further investigations found that the syndicate acted as a transporter since the beginning of the year and the drug dealings were conducted in international waters.

He said the police believed that the drugs were meant for distribution in neighbouring countries.

He said the two men have been remanded for investigation under Section 39 (B) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, adding that police are still tracking other syndicate members. — Bernama