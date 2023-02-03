Two elderly people trapped in their homes in Chaah, latest flood fatalities in Johor

SEGAMAT: Two elderly people found dead after they were believed to have been trapped in their homes in Kampung Kwongsai, Chaah, here, this morning are the latest flood fatalities in Johor.

Segamat district police chief Supt Ahmad Zamry Marinsah said the bodies of the two, a man and a woman, in their 70s, were found at about 11am by team members while they were monitoring the area after the flood had receded.

Both victims were living alone and the water level at their houses had gone as high as the roof.

“Their neighbours informed that the victims did not want to leave their homes when the floodwaters had risen as they thought the floods will not worsen,“ he told the media at Segamat district police headquarters here today.

He said the bodies of the two victims were taken to Segamat Hospital for post-mortem.

In a related development, Ahmad Zamry said the floods in the district had also affected the police housing in Chaah and Bandar Segamat involving 169 families.

He said the floods which he described as the worst ever, also caused two main routes, namely Jalan Jabi-Bukit Tempurung (Segamat) stretching 10 kilometres and Jalan Kampung Tungku Tiga-Felda Pemanis, to be closed until this evening.

“The KM151.0 Jalan Johor Bharu-Seremban route that was closed earlier is now opened to road users,” he said. - Bernama