KUALA LUMPUR: PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will open emergency lanes at two locations to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Chinese New Year festival on Feb 5.

PLUS managing director Datuk Azman Ismail said these will be at KM287 - KM289.95 from Simpang Pulai to Gopeng heading south, which will be opened to motorists on Feb 9 and 10.

He added that for north-bound traffic, the emergency lane at KM367 Slim River to Sungkai will be opened to the public from Feb 1 to 4.

He said the volume of traffic at these two locations was high, and if need be, the move would be extended to other places.

“There will be road signs to show motorists that the emergency lanes have been opened,” he told reporters after the Media Appreciation Event at the Sime Darby Convention Centre, here today.

Azman said PLUS staff and the police will monitor the emergency lanes which will be opened to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

“There will also be 230 PLUSRonda teams which will conduct 24-hour patrols at all PLUS highways.

“The traffic volume along PLUS highways during the Chinese New Year period is expected to be about 1.9 million vehicles.”

Azman also said Touch ‘n Go top-up lanes at all PLUS highways will be temporarily closed from Jan 31 to Feb 11.

“The public can top up their Touch ‘n Go cards at the automated teller machines (ATMs) or at the R&R or patrol stations,” he added.

Members can get the latest traffic information through the toll-free Plusline number 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or through the PLUS Mobile application. — Bernama