JOHOR BARU: Two employers were each fined RM2,500, in default three months’ jail by the magistrate’s court here today, for failing to report accidents involving their employees to the Social Security Organisation (Socso).

Magistrate Rashidah Baharom meted out the sentence on Redzuan Othman, 36, and Mazlan Abu Samah, 45, after they pleaded guilty to the charge.

According to the charge sheet Redzuan, as the main employer of Mohamad Nashnawi Maula Rasip, failed to submit Form 34 within 48 hours from the time he was notified of the accident involving the employee, as required by Socso.

Mohamad Nashnawi, who was then 18-years-old, died in an accident while travelling from home to work in Pasir Gudang on Feb 26, 2010, but Redzuan only submitted the accident report to Socso on Oct 4 last year.

Meanwhile, Mazlan as the main employer only submitted an accident report involving Ahmad Mohtaram Sadiran to Socso at about 10am on Oct 2 last year, about a year after the accident.

According to the facts of the case, Ahmad Mohtaram, who was then 54 years old, died in an accident while traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Johor Baru for work-related matters, on Nov 11, 2017.

Redzuan and Mazlan were charged under Section 94 (c) of the Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 (Act 4) punishable under Section 94 of the same act, which provides a maximum of two years imprisonment, or a fine not exceeding RM10,000, or both.

Both employers appealed for a lighter sentence on the grounds that they were not aware of the accident report procedure and they had a families to support.

In sentencing Rashidah reprimanded the duo as due to their delay in submitting the reports, the deceased person’s next-of-kin had to wait for quite some time to claim the Socso benefits. — Bernama