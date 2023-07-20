Two engineer friends with passion for traditional Malay fashion

BACHOK: Despite the challenges, two engineers with a passion for fashion, Zat Asyraff Takiyuddin, 37, and Nik Ismail Nik Rashiddin, 30, continue to push the boundaries to promote the uniqueness of traditional Malay fashion.

Traditional Malay fashion is in its own class and what is more impressive about it is that the young people are proud of the traditional costume and are now more open to wearing it at various events.

For Zat Asyraff and Nik Ismail Nik Rashiddin, 30, this acceptance is something positive and it needs to be encouraged, prompting them to make producing Malay traditional costumes their second job.

Zat Asyraff, who started his part-time job as the “tanjak” (headgear) maker in 2019, said he did it not so much for the income, but to preserve its heritage.

“It is important for us to preserve this traditional heritage. If nothing is done, it will disappear over time and the future generation may no longer know its own cultural roots,“ he told Bernama, here today.

Zat Asyraff, who holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the International Islamic University (UIA) said he and Nik Ismail initially produced the traditional headgear and clothing at their respective homes.

“But because of the encouraging demand for our products, Nik Ismail and I decided to open a shop to also display our products in Kota Bharu in 2020,” he said, adding that most of his hand work were ordered for specific events, like investiture ceremony.

As for the price, he said, it ranges from RM200 to thousands of ringgit depending on the material used and design of the headgear.

He said his interest in the Malay traditional couture, especially on the “tanjak”, led him to learn more about it, including its origin and history as well as how to wear it according to the Malay customs.

“My mission is not just to raise the dignity of heritage art, but also to get the society to understand and wear the Malay traditional gear correctly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nik Ismail, a graduate in Product Design and Manufacture in Engineering from the German-Malaysian Institute (GMI), said he decided to collaborate with Zat Asyraff because of his interest in tailoring and the opportunity to have his own business.

He joined a course at the Peretak National Skills Institute (IKBN)to improve his sewing skills to produce traditional Malay attire, such as the “pesak serong” shirt, one-button shirt, “baju pendek Kelantan”, Aceh and Chinese cut trousers, “baju Melayu cekak musang”, and the “baju Melayu Teluk belanga. The price is from RM300 and above.

He said traditional Malay clothing is getting more and more popular and worn not only on festive occassions, but also as everyday wear.

Nik Ismail also has a men’s tailoring shop in Kampung Kandis, Bachok. -Bernama