Two European tourists reported missing in Sarawak nature reserve

KUCHING: Two European tourists were reported to have gone missing in the forest of the Semenggok Wildlife Centre for Orang Utan, about 25km from here, yesterday.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said a worker of the wildlife centre lodged a missing person report after the two men failed to emerge from the forest when the centre closed for the day at 4.30pm.

“Eight personnel from the Siburan Fire and Rescue Department with the assistance of the K9 (tracker dog) unit have launched a search and rescue operation for the two,” it said in a statement.

The two were said to have arrived at the popular tourist centre at about 8am yesterday and got into an argument with some workers who stopped them from entering because they did not have tickets.

“However, they were finally allowed to enter after several other visitors paid for their tickets,” the statement said.

Rescuers have yet to locate them as at 8pm. - Bernama