Two Europeans arrested for suspected drug abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Two Europeans suspected of being involved in drug abuse were arrested in a condominium in Jalan Segambut yesterday.

The suspects, a Frenchman, 30, and a Danish woman, 35, were arrested in a raid early this morning by a police team from the Sentul Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said that the man tested positive for Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) while the woman tested negative.

“Police also seized 2.05 grammes of cannabis in the raid,” he said in a statement today.

He said the male suspect was remanded for four days beginning today till Tuesday while the woman was remanded for a day.

The case is investigated under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and those found guilty can be fined no more than RM20,000 or jailed no more than five years, or both. -Bernama