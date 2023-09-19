Two experience shortness of breath after gas leak in Simpang Pulai

IPOH: Two individuals experienced shortness of breath due to an ammonia gas leak at an ice factory in Simpang Pulai.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) officer Akmar Hisham Basor said a team of firemen from Simpang Pulai and Pasir Putih Fire and Rescue stations rushed to the scene after receiving the distress call at 5.11 am.

“The factory supervisor informed us about the pipe leak and said the smell could be detected about 30 to 90 metres away.

“A 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, who were working in the adjacent factory suffered from shortness of breath and were rushed to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital at 8.40 am.

“They are reported in a stable condition,” he said in a statement today.

He said the Hazmat team installed a water curtain and then entered the affected area to cover the leakage from the tank.

He added that the leak was brought under control, and continuous monitoring is being carried out to ensure that there is no more danger at the site.

Meanwhile, Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said that police received information about the incident at 6.40 am.

According to him, the Hazmat team is still conducting cleaning operations at the scene until now.

“People are advised not to feel anxious, as the situation is under control and there is no health risk to the local population,” he said in a statement. - Bernama