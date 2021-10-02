Two factories gutted in fire at Pasir Gudang

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Fire and Rescue Department took almost 10 hours to put out a fire which gutted two factories in Jalan Masai Lama, Pasir Gudang here, last night.

State Senior Fire Superintendent I Mohd Tilmizi Mustapha said the department was alerted of the incident at 9.18 pm and a team of firefighters from Pasir Gudang, Tebrau and Johor Jaya fire stations were rushed to the wax and mineral water processing factories.

“On arrival at the scene, firemen found 80 per cent of the factory lots each measuring 70 feet by 200 feet were on fire. The operation was focused on controlling the fire from spreading to adjacent factories

“We also carried out relay pumping from two fire engines using the nearby fire hydrants and a water tanker,” he said in a statement today.

The fire was brought under control at 7 am, and work to control the fire from spreading is still ongoing, he said.

“The cause of the fire and total loss are being investigated,” he said, adding no casualties were reported in the incident.- Bernama