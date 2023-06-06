Two fake cops arrested in Pontian

JOHOR BAHRU: Police arrested two men, including a civil servant who allegedly impersonated policemen in a residential area in Kukup, Pontian, yesterday afternoon.

Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat (pix) said the suspects, aged 43 and 48, were nabbed at 6 pm following a report regarding a viral video on social media at 1.52 pm on the same day.

“Investigations found that there were three suspects, with the other still at large.

“The 48-year-old man also has a previous criminal record related to drugs,” he said in a statement.

Kamarul Zaman said police also seized a reflective vest, a mobile beacon light, a flashlight, a headlight and a Honda City car with its keys.

He added that one of the suspects was remanded for two days from today, while the 43-year-old who is a civil servant was released on police bail.

The case is being investigated under Section 170 of the Penal Code and Section 135 (1) of the Customs Act 1967.

Yesterday, a 26-second video went viral on Facebook showing a car being chased by another with a blue beacon light at KM41.5 of the North-South Expressway northbound next to the Sedenak Toll Plaza exit near Kulai. - Bernama