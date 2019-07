KUALA TERENGGANU: Two families in Kampung Losong Haji Long here were left homeless after their houses burnt to the ground in a fire tonight.

One of the victims, Hakimah Aziz, 65, said she was with seven other family members when they heard shouts from neighbours alerting them that the upper floor was on fire.

“We did not smell or hear anything initially as all of us were downstairs, and it was only when we heard the shouts outside that we realised our house was on fire.

“We dashed out and left everything behind,” she told reporters at the scene of the blaze, which also destroyed the house next door belonging to her younger brother, Khairuddin Aziz, 62.

Kuala Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department chief Rozizah Abni Hajar said 25 firefighters took about 90 minutes to put out the fire.

Both houses were completely razed in the blaze, she said. — Bernama