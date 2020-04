SEREMBAN: Nine people, including a child with disability (OKU), from two families who were trapped in a flood in Kampung Chalin, Jelebu, near here, were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department last night.

Jelebu Fire and Rescue Station head Mohd Fazill Mohd Yunus said the victims, aged between two and 36, were rescued at about 9.15 pm when the flood water entered their homes following heavy rain since 5.30 pm.

“The flood water was about 1.8 metre deep and the flood is believed due to water from Sungai Kenaboi overflowing its banks,” he said in a statement today.

He said members of the two families were being accommodated at the evacuation centre at Balairaya Kampung Chennah.

Fazill said the floods also affected three other villages, namely Kampung Chennah, Kampung Telekung and Kampung Poum.

“The flood victims from Kampung Chennah and Kampung Poum, totalling 41 people, are being accommodated at Sekolah Kebangsaan Datuk Undang Abdullah,” he added. - Bernama