Two fatalities in accident near Bandar Ainsdale

SEREMBAN: A teenage girl and a boy were killed in a collision involving a car and a bus at KM 265.6 of the North-South Highway (southbound) near Bandar Ainsdale here at about 2am today.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir identified the dead as Wan Nur Syazliza Wan Nasharuddin, 19, whose address was Blok Delima Pangsapuri Permata Sari PSN Indera, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor and Nor Iman Danish Abdul Azim, five, from Flat Sri Selangor, Jalan San Peng, Kuala Lumpur.

The injured were the driver Nurulhuda Ramli, 36, who is the mother of Nor Iman Danish, and Nor Iman’s siblings Mohd Hakimi, 12; Mohd Amirul Danish, nine, Dewi Aleesya Aulia, seven months, and Nurulhuda’s friend Puteri Rufaidah Zahlan, 17.

Wan Nur Syazliza was a friend of Nurulhuda.

“They were heading to Port Dickson when the accident happened,” Ibrahim told Bernama.

The victims’ bodies and the injured were sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital.

Dewi Aleesya Aulia was reported to be in critical condition while Nurulhuda, Mohd Amirul Danish, Puteri Rufaidah and Mohd Hakimi were in a semi-critical state.

Earlier, Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue chief Norazam Khamis said the driver of the Proton Pesona the victims were in tried to avoid a motorcycle in front of it but lost control, causing the car to slam into the road divider on the right and spin a few times before colliding with the bus which was coming from behind.

He said Nur Syazliza and Nor Iman were flung out of the car and died on the spot, while the driver and 29 passengers in the bus were unhurt. — Bernama