Two feared drowned after wading in flooded football field

KUANTAN: Two individuals including a child were feared drowned after they were believed to have been swept away by strong current when wading in a flooded football field near Umno building in Mentakab, Temerloh near here yesterday.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Operation assistant director Ismail Abdul Ghani said the department received the information at 3.15pm before mobilising six firemen from the Mentakab station to the location.

“A statement by a witness to police alleged a man and a child were wading in the water in the area before being swept away by current and disappeared. However so far their identities were still unknown.

“A search and rescue operation for the victims yesterday using an aluminium boat was carried on surface searching at the incident location within a 500 sq meters radius,” he said in a statement here today.

Ismail said the operation was halted at 5.15 pm yesterday and resumed this morning.

Meanwhile, the SAR operation for Mohd Firdaus Supiardi, 26, who was reported missing after jumping into Sungai Belat, Kuantan on Saturday is still going on and is covering a a distance of 20 kilometers and a 10 hectare oil palm area. — Bernama