Two female bikers killed in Kulai crash

JOHOR BAHRU: Two female motorcyclists were killed when their machines skidded in wet road conditions and crashed into a lorry in Jalan Gunung Pulai, near Kulai today.

Acting Kulai district police chief Supt Yusof Othman said the noon crash is believed to have occurred after a downpour in the area.

The first motorcyclist, aged 36 and riding a Yamaha Y15ZR, died at the scene, while the second victim, aged 38 and who was on a Yamaha Y16ZR died while receiving treatment at the Kulai hospital.

“Both motorcyclists lost control of their machines at a bend before skidding into the opposite lane and crashing into a lorry.

The lorry driver escaped unharmed, he added.-Bernama