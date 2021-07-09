Two fined for flouting SOPs while distributing food aid

IPOH: A businessman and his partner were fined RM1,500 each for flouting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) while distributing food bank assistance at a restaurant last month.

Sungai Siput district police chief, Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin, said that the food bank programme has caused people to gather and fail to observe physical distancing.

“The businessman went to the district police for permission, and was informed that he did not require any approval as the food bank concept only needed to place the food at the specified places and people would collect it.

“However, an offence was committed when people were gathering at the location and distribution of food was carried out openly, and the SOPs were breached even though the police instructed them to disperse,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that the police did not stop anyone from contributing food assistance to those who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mohd Khaizam said that the businessman could appeal to the district health office if he believed that he did not commit an offence.

-Bernama